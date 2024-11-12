First TNT Plant on US Soil Since '80s Is Coming Our Way

While many of his GOP colleagues are once more shouting "Make America Great Again" now that Donald Trump is heading back to the White House, Mitch McConnell had a different message on Friday: "Get America ready to prevent war by being strong." That was what the Senate minority leader told reporters gathered at a presser in Greenville, Kentucky, as he announced a $435 million contract between the US Army and aerospace and defense manufacturer Repkon USA to build the first TNT factory on American soil in nearly four decades, reports WKMS .

It's a "capability we have not had since 1986," Maj. Gen. John T. Reim said at the news conference of the production facility to be built in Graham, iwestern Kentucky, per the AP. "It is not lost on us that victory on the battlefield begins in our production facilities." Repkon USA president Bryan Van Brunt says the new facility is a "historic opportunity" that will employ the most sophisticated methods possible to keep safely churning out TNT, or trinitrotoluene, which is used as a main ingredient in grenades, bombs, and ammo, per the Courier Journal.

"This unique facility will not be like the TNT plants of decades past," Van Brunt said, per WKMS, noting that the site will use "state-of-the-art automation and a novel waste neutralization process to make it one of the most high-tech, safe, and environmentally friendly TNT plants ever constructed." Van Brunt expects ground to be broken on the plant in six months' time, with the first batch of TNT set to be produced in about three years.

There will be about 50 permanent jobs that will arise out of the new facility, as well as up to 250 construction jobs as the plant is being built. McConnell calls the news an "absolutely spectacular development" for that part of Kentucky and cites a former president for inspiration. "It's cheaper to prevent war than it is to have one," he said at the presser. "We need to build up our defense industrial complex and spend more in order to avoid having to spend even more in a conflict. As Reagan said it, 'You get peace through strength.'" (More TNT stories.)