Megan Fox Expecting Her First Baby With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is pregnant with her fourth child, her first with Machine Gun Kelly. The actress announced the news on Instagram Monday with a picture of her covered in some sort of black liquid and holding her baby bump. The caption, "nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," is a reference to a past pregnancy loss she experienced with Machine Gun Kelly, People reports. The rapper wrote a song, " last november " about the miscarriage, and Fox has made a reference in her poetry to an ultrasound at 10 weeks and one day, a reference also included in Kelly's song.

Fox and Kelly wed in 2022 after having first been linked in 2020, around the time Fox split from her husband of 15 years, Brian Austin Green. Fox, 37, and Green, 51, share sons Noah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Journey River, 7. (Green is now engaged to Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess, 38, with whom he shares a 16-month-old son; he also has a 22-year-old son with another ex.) Kelly, 34, has a 15-year-old daughter with an ex, E! Online reports. The blended family has talked about their experiences co-existing in the past. "We do a great job of co-parenting and we have fun with it as much as we can," Burgess once said. "I think there's this weird, archaic idea that exes can't be friends, and co-parenting has to be hard." (More Megan Fox stories.)