Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates Again

Central bank makes expected cut of a quarter-point
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 7, 2024 1:01 PM CST
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington in this photo from September.   (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by another quarter-point on Thursday, reports CNBC. The move had been widely expected on Wall Street, with the bigger question being whether the central bank will continue to cut in subsequent meetings, per the New York Times. Thursday's reduction is in sync with the Fed's policy of bringing rates down as inflation slows: Last month, the central bank cut rates by a half-point, its first reduction in four years.

In regard to the question of whether the Fed will continue to cut, a Wall Street Journal analysis has a two-word answer: "It depends." And it depends on a number of factors, one being what kind of policies President-elect Trump plans to implement. Fed chief Jerome Powell may shed some light on the Fed's thinking at a news conference later Thursday.

