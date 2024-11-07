FDA Agrees Ingredient in Cold Medicines Doesn't Work

After what the agency called a thorough review of the data, the Food and Drug Administration has proposed ending the use of an ingredient of many cold and allergy medications because it doesn't work. Oral phenylephrine doesn't ease nasal congestion, the agency said. That's the same conclusion FDA advisers reached last year, NBC News reports. The proposal is not based on safety concerns, the agency said. If it becomes an order, Procter & Gamble, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson spinoff Kenvue, and other drugmakes would have to redo many of their oral cold and allergy products.

Certain cold and cough versions of Advil, NyQuil, Sudafed, Robitussin, Tylenol, and Theraflu use the ingredient, per CBS News. The public comment period will run through May 7. "The FDA would provide manufacturers with appropriate time to either reformulate drugs containing oral phenylephrine or remove such drugs from the market," the agency said. The change would be a loss for retailers, as well. CVS said last year after the advisers' decision that it would take products off the shelves whose only active ingredient is oral phenylephrine.

An industry trade group said Thursday it's disappointed in the FDA proposal. "PE should remain an available option for consumers, because Americans deserve the option to choose the safe and effective OTC medicines they prefer and rely on," said Scott Melville of

the Consumer Healthcare Products Association. Pharmacy professors at the University of Florida have lobbied the FDA for years to act. They say recent data shows the ingredient is no more effective than a placebo. "Oral phenylephrine is not a safety risk," one professor stressed last year. "It just doesn't work." (More FDA stories.)