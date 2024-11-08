Joe Rogan's New Advice for Trump: 'Unite'

Now that his choice for president has been elected, Joe Rogan has some advice for Donald Trump. The host of the nation's most popular podcast spoke about the presidential election results on Thursday's episode of the Joe Rogan Experience , saying the president-elect must now focus on uniting the American people. "He's got to not attack the left, not attack everybody, let them all talk their s---, but unite," Rogan said, per Mediaite . As for who's been badmouthing Trump, Rogan called out the media and MSNBC's Joy Reid in particular.

"The media gaslit us to the absolute limits of their ability," Rogan said. He said Reid spent all her time comparing Trump "to Mussolini, Stalin, Hitler, talking about a right wing authoritarian regime as if he had never been president for four years and didn't behave like any of those things." Rogan, who endorsed Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders for president in 2020, questioned Republicans' stance on abortion this time around but went on to endorse the Republican candidate. On Thursday's episode, he said Trump's second term is "one of the first times ever where there's a real chance to make real tangible change that's gonna be for the good of everybody," per SILive.com. (More Joe Rogan stories.)