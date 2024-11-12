WWII Destroyer Fought Enemy Alone, Then Flipped the Bird

The Japanese called the USS Edsall "the dancing mouse." Stumbling upon a Japanese naval force in the Indian Ocean three months after the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, the aged and damaged destroyer loaded with 185 US Navy personnel and 31 US Army Air Force pilots fought alone for more than an hour, dodging more than 1,000 enemy shells, before sinking as 26 dive bombers joined the fight, per the Washington Post . Now, 82 years later, the wreck of "the dancing mouse" has been discovered. US and Australian officials announced Monday that USS Edsall was discovered last year in 18,000 feet of water some 200 miles east of Australia's remote Christmas Island, per NBC News .

The Stoker, an Australian naval support ship often used for hydrographic surveys, found the wreck in the summer of 2023 during an unrelated mission, according to the Royal Australian Navy. Retired US Navy Rear Adm. Samuel J. Cox, head of the Naval History and Heritage Command in Washington, was informed in May. "It is pretty incredible," he tells the Post of the discovery, noting an underwater image shows a dark spot near the ship's stern, marking "the fatal bomb hit." A triple torpedo tube mount is also visible near the wreck. The 314-foot ship was probably on its way to assist the USS Pecos, an oiler which had sent out a distress call before sinking, when it, too, was sunk on March 1, 1942.

The Edsall's position was "hopeless," writes Cox, noting its small guns couldn't reach Japanese ships. Still, the ship could delay the inevitable. In the hands of skipper Lt. Joshua James Nix of Memphis, it "zigged and zagged, sped up and slowed down," evading enemy shells, per the Post. Nix eventually called to abandon ship, then pointed the bow toward the enemy. "It's a maritime version of flipping the bird," says Adm. Cox. The Japanese took a few prisoners who were later beheaded in a prison camp, the Post notes. "We will now be able to preserve this important memorial and hope that the families of the heroes who died there will know their loved ones rest in peace," says Caroline Kennedy, US ambassador to Australia.