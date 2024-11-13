Laura Prepon, Ben Foster Call It Quits

Couple is divorcing after 5 years married
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 13, 2024 7:03 AM CST
Laura Prepon, Ben Foster Call It Quits
Ben Foster, left, and Laura Prepon arrive at the premiere of "Emancipation" on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

It's over for Laura Prepon and Ben Foster after five years of marriage. Foster, 44, has filed to divorce Prepon, also 44, listing their date of separation as Sept. 9, 2023, People reports. He cited irreconcilable differences and said they could no longer "live together successfully as husband and wife." He asked for a prenuptial agreement put in place before their 2018 wedding to be enforced. The two had been friends since their teenage years, through mutual friend Danny Masterson, before linking up romantically in July of 2016 and quickly getting engaged by October of that same year. By summer 2017, they had a daughter; a son followed in 2020.

Prepon, Foster, and their now 7- and 4-year-olds have lived in Nashville the past two years, and that's where the divorce documents were filed, Page Six reports. But sources tell TMZ Foster has since moved to Los Angeles. (More Laura Prepon stories.)

