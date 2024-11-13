Laura Prepon, Ben Foster Call It Quits

It's over for Laura Prepon and Ben Foster after five years of marriage. Foster, 44, has filed to divorce Prepon, also 44, listing their date of separation as Sept. 9, 2023, People reports. He cited irreconcilable differences and said they could no longer "live together successfully as husband and wife." He asked for a prenuptial agreement put in place before their 2018 wedding to be enforced. The two had been friends since their teenage years, through mutual friend Danny Masterson, before linking up romantically in July of 2016 and quickly getting engaged by October of that same year. By summer 2017, they had a daughter; a son followed in 2020.