Campus Plastered With 'Wanted' Posters of Jewish Faculty

Hundreds of "wanted" posters depicting Jewish faculty members and community leaders were glued to walls at the University of Rochester on Sunday, accusing them of "ethnic cleansing," "racism," and "hate speech." In a Tuesday statement , university President Sarah Mangelsdorf said the school "strongly denounces" the "disturbing, divisive and intimidating" display. "We view this as antisemitism, which will not be tolerated," she added, noting "several of those depicted appear to have been targeted because they are members of our Jewish community." No students were targeted.

The posters found in buildings across campus criticize members of the faculty, staff, and Board of Trustees for their alleged response to Israel's war in Gaza. They include references to "war crimes" and the "displacement of Palestinians," per CNN and Newsweek. One targeting the director of the university's Hillel organization of Jewish students also alleged "inflammatory rhetoric implying that student protesters are inherently violent." The Hillel group said the posters "disproportionately singled out Jewish faculty and staff and used language that spreads harmful, antisemitic ideas about Jewish people," per ABC News. The activist group Stop Antisemitism said the posters represent "antisemitic intimidation" and "insinuate a call for violence."

The posters have since been removed. Officials with the university's Department of Public Safety said they were put up using a "strong adhesive," making the process to remove them "painstaking" as a result. In some cases, there was "damage to walls, floors, chalkboards, and other surfaces," said Public Safety Chief Quchee Collins. Collins said his department was investigating the "act of vandalism" seemingly intended to "intimidate members of our University community." Anyone with information is asked to call 585-275-3333 or email publicsafety@rochester.edu. (More vandalism stories.)