Say Hello to This Year's Sexiest Man Alive

You may know him as Jim from The Office, Jack Ryan, or Mister Fantastic, but now you can know him as this year's Sexiest Man Alive. That's right: People named John Krasinski as the 2024 recipient of the magazine's annual honor. The 45-year-old has been married to Emily Blunt, 41, for 14 years, and they have daughters ages 10 and 8. Krasinski says Blunt has joked she'd use the People cover to wallpaper their house if he was ever named Sexiest Man Alive: "My children will love that, it won't be weird at all," he tells the magazine. Another possible result of the title? "I think it's going to make me do more household chores," says Krasinski. "After this comes out, she'll be like, 'All right, that means you're going to really earn it here at home.'" (More Sexiest Man Alive stories.)