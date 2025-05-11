New Releases Don't Touch Thunderbolts , Sinners

Marvel's Thunderbolts and Ryan Coogler's Sinners dominated the North American box office charts again this weekend. Now in their second and fourth weekends respectively, the two films had new competition, including a horror movie, a Kerry Washington action pic, a Josh Hartnett airplane thriller, and a Shakespeare-inspired musical. None of the additions made a significant impact. Thunderbolts took first with $33.1 million from theaters in the US and Canada, according to studio estimates Sunday. That's down 55% from its opening. Internationally, it added $34 million, bringing its global total to $272.2 million, the AP reports. In just two weekends, the Walt Disney Co. release is already the fourth biggest of the year, globally and domestically.

Sinners, meanwhile, crossed the $200 million mark in North American ticket sales, which is especially notable for an original R-rated movie. It added $21.1 million domestically and $6.6 million internationally, bringing its global total to $283.3 million. Next weekend, it's returning to 70mm IMAX screens, IMAX said. Warner Bros.' other juggernaut, A Minecraft Movie, has made $409 million domestically and $909.6 million globally in its six weekends in theaters. It added just under $8 million to take third place this weekend, followed by The Accountant 2 in fourth with $6.1 million. Several new movies also opened in wide release this weekend, but none seemed to break through the noise. The biggest of the bunch was Clown in a Cornfield, which earned $3.7 million—a relative high-water mark for its distributor IFC—and cracked the top five.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.