It's an Oddity: 4 Storms Churning Near the Philippines

In nearly 75 years of tracking the weather in the North Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea, there have never been more than three tropical cyclones observed at once in November—until now. CNN reports the storms Yinxing, Toraji, Usagi, and Man-yi mark the first time since record-keeping began in 1951 that four such storms have existed at once in November; three were noted in November 2009. More:

Peak typhoon season in the Philippines runs from July through October, and four at once would be "abnormal" even then, Gene Huang, a forecaster from Taiwan's Central Weather Administration, tells the New York Times. Indeed, CNN reports it's been seven years since four named storms existed in any month in the western Pacific.