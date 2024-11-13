It's an Oddity: 4 Storms Churning Near the Philippines

Such a thing has never been recorded in November
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 13, 2024 10:40 AM CST
It's an Oddity: 4 Storms at Once Near the Philippines
Residents move to safer ground as they evacuate from their homes along a swollen river caused by heavy rains from Typhoon Toraji in Ilagan City, Isabela province, northern Philippines on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.   (AP Photo/Noel Celis)

In nearly 75 years of tracking the weather in the North Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea, there have never been more than three tropical cyclones observed at once in November—until now. CNN reports the storms Yinxing, Toraji, Usagi, and Man-yi mark the first time since record-keeping began in 1951 that four such storms have existed at once in November; three were noted in November 2009. More:

  • Peak typhoon season in the Philippines runs from July through October, and four at once would be "abnormal" even then, Gene Huang, a forecaster from Taiwan's Central Weather Administration, tells the New York Times. Indeed, CNN reports it's been seven years since four named storms existed in any month in the western Pacific.

  • As for the status of the storms, the TImes reports Typhoon Yinxing descended on the Philippines as a Category 4 storm last week; Typhoon Toraji hit Monday; Tropical Storm Usagi is slated to make landfall on Thursday; and Tropical Storm Man-yi is expected over the weekend.
  • CNN reports on the impact: "The Philippines is struck by multiple storms annually, but the relentless pace of successive typhoons in the last month has complicated recovery efforts, and thousands of people remain in evacuation shelters."
  • Meanwhile, Florida is keeping an eye on the Caribbean Sea, where the National Hurricane Center has identified a "disturbance" with a 90% chance of developing into a storm that would be named Sara over the next couple of days. Should it form in the western Caribbean toward the end of the week, it "may make a turn [toward] South Florida as a powerful hurricane next week if wind patterns change," per the Guardian.
(More typhoon stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X