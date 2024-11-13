K-Drama Star Song Jae-lim Found Dead

Song Jae-lim, a South Korean actor and former model, was found dead in Seoul on Tuesday. The 39-year-old's body was discovered in his apartment by a friend who planned to have lunch with him, CNN reports. Police in the city's Seongdong district said there was no evidence of foul play or "criminal activity" and that a note was discovered. "Since the family did not want an autopsy, we will proceed with transferring the deceased to his family's custody," police said, adding they continue to investigate the death.

It follows other recent deaths of K-pop idols and K-drama stars, which "have highlighted ongoing concerns about mental health and pressures in South Korea's entertainment industry," per CNN. "Observers say the highly competitive nature of K-entertainment, combined with intense public scrutiny, and expectations of perfection in appearance and behavior, are affecting stars." Song had been quiet on Instagram, where he counted nearly 450,000 followers. His last posts were from January. Fellow South Korean actor Park Ho-san remarked it was "hard to believe" the news, as Song was "always so cheerful," per the BBC.

Song's first acting role was in 2009's Actresses. "His popularity increased through his role as a warrior loyal to the king in the 2012 drama Moon Embracing the Sun, in which he appeared in 20 episodes," per Variety. CNN reports he "reached further fame through an appearance on the reality show We Got Married," which paired celebrities into partnerships required to complete various tasks. One of Song's final roles was in the musical The Rose of Versailles, which ended last month, the outlet notes. He also plays a leading role in Yang Tae-jin's action-comedy Get Rich, now in postproduction, per Variety. (More South Korea stories.)