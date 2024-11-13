He Gave Spirit Airlines Its 'Bad-Boy Image'

Ben Baldanza, the former CEO of Spirit Airlines who helped pioneer the concept of no-frills flying, has died. The New York Times reports that the 62-year-old, who had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (aka ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease), passed away on Election Day at his home in Arlington, Virginia, according to Scott McCartney, his co-host on the Airlines Confidential podcast. The Wall Street Journal reports that Baldanza, a native of Rome, New York, grew up captivated by air travel and outer space. He started out his aviation career in 1986 at American Airlines, after getting his master's degree at Princeton, and soon went on to work at Continental, Northwest, and US Air before heading in 2005 to Spirit, an already low-cost airline that was struggling at the time.

Baldanza served as COO for a year, then became the airline's CEO—at which point he took a "radical approach" to coming back from Spirit's $79 million loss the previous year, per the Times. Baldanza instituted what he called a "bare fare," a bargain price for a plane ticket that only gave passengers entry onto the plane. They'd have to pay extra fees for nearly everything else—printed boarding passes, carry-on bags, checked luggage, drink service, etc. Baldanza bragged about his "dollar store in the sky" and pushed back hard at critics, creating a "bad-boy image" for the airline that he embraced. At one point, he even ran a "Hugs for Haters" campaign that offered frequent flier miles to people who complained on Spirit's website.

By 2013, Spirit was making $177.5 million annually. Baldanza, who resigned from his CEO post in 2016, was diagnosed with ALS in 2022, and as his voice started to give way to the disease, he tapped into an AI program that allowed him to keep doing the podcast with McCartney. "It's fantastic," he said of the technology in March, per ABC27. "It allows me to speak like I used to." In addition to the podcast, Baldanza became a part-time instructor at George Mason University after leaving Spirit and joined multiple corporate boards. He also collected board games in his spare time and is said to have amassed about 1,700 of them. Baldanza is survived by his wife, Marcia; their son, Enzo; and three siblings. (More Spirit Airlines stories.)