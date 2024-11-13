CIA Official Is Charged With Leak of Documents on Israel

A man who worked for the US government has been charged with leaking classified information assessing Israel's earlier plans to attack Iran , according to court papers filed Wednesday, per the AP . The man, identified as Asif William Rahman, was arrested by the FBI this week in Cambodia and was due to make his first court appearance in Guam. He was indicted last week in US court in Virginia on two counts of willful transmission of national defense information—felony charges that can carry significant prison sentences.

The indictment does not identify his role in the government. However, the New York Times, which first reported on the arrest, notes Rahman "worked abroad for the CIA"; the Wall Street Journal echoes that. Officials say he had top secret security clearance. The charges stem from documents, attributed to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, that appeared last month on a channel of the Telegram messaging app. The agency analyzes images and info sourced from America's spy satellites, and the Times reports the documents "illustrate the extent to which the United States spies on even its closest allies."

The documents noted that Israel was still moving military assets into place to conduct a possible military strike in response to Iran's ballistic missile attack on Oct. 1. "The documents showed the types of aircraft or weapons Israel might use in a possible attack on Iran and revealed the movement of munitions," per the Hill. Israel carried out a retaliatory attack on multiple sites in Iran in late October. (The arrest comes a day after a Pentagon leaker was sentenced to 15 years in prison.)