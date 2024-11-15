Tonight in Boxing, a 'Generational Showdown'

Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will feature what the New York Times calls a "bizarre" boxing match: a famous 58-year-old veteran boxer versus a famous jacked-up 27-year-old YouTuber. Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson faces off in a professional match against social media influencer Jake Paul, who started out as an amateur boxer in 2018 before going pro in 2020. Paul, who hopefully has sturdy ears, has a 10-1 record, while Iron Mike retired from boxing in 2005 with a 50-6 record. The Times notes that "millions" are expected to watch this "generational showdown," streamed for free to Netflix subscribers. Three other fights will kick off the evening starting at 8pm ET, with the main event to follow. More:



The match is made up of eight two-minute rounds instead of a dozen or so three-minute rounds, per NBC News. Paul and Tyson will also wear 14-ounce gloves instead of the standard 10-ouncers. Results will count toward their individual records. $$$: Per USA Today, "big money" is on the table, though there's been no confirmation on how much each fighter might take home. However, boxing industry pundits say they expect Tyson to earn a paycheck of around $20 million. Paul, meanwhile, proclaimed in August, "I'm here to make $40 million and knock out a legend."