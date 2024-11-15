Texas Court Clears Way for Controversial Execution

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the execution of Robert Roberson can move forward once again. Roberson is thus poised to become the first person to die after a conviction under shaken baby syndrome, which his supporters say has been debunked since the 2002 death of his 2-year-old daughter. Roberson was scheduled to die by lethal injection on Oct. 17 when lawmakers, in a last-ditch effort, issued a subpoena to have him testify at the Texas Capitol days after his planned execution, per the AP. This spurred a legal conundrum between the state's criminal and civil courts, which ultimately led to the Texas Supreme Court temporarily ruling in Roberson's favor.

