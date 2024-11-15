Surgical Patients Remain Subject to Complications, Errors

To assess the frequency of medical errors in surgery, researchers based at Harvard University decided to follow the meticulous methodology of a study conducted in the 1980s—one of the first to examine rates of patient harms during treatment. "We're trying to figure out, have things changed? Have they gotten better?" said Dr. David Bates, a professor who led the new research. Since that first Harvard Medical Practice Study, technology has improved, and efforts to improve patient safety have followed. The new findings are discouraging, CNN reports. "It's clear that the problem has not gone away," Bates said. "If anything, it's even bigger than it was."