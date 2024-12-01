Brooks: We Need to Rethink the College 'Meritocracy'

For two decades during the World War II era, James Conant was president of Harvard, which is when he and other college administrators decided to eliminate "admissions criteria based on bloodlines and breeding and replace them with criteria centered on brainpower." The resulting "meritocracy" isn't without its own flaws, however, David Brooks writes for the Atlantic, in a piece that dives into "how the Ivy League broke America." "It's not obvious that we have produced either a better leadership class or a healthier relationship between our society and its elites," Brooks writes about the changes that have come about since Conant et al. pushed their tweaks, laying out the "six deadly sins" of this kind of system, including placing too much emphasis on smarts. But he doesn't want to end this system entirely. "The challenge is not to end the meritocracy; it's to humanize and improve it," he writes.