Reagan's Daughter Thinks Trump Needs a History Lesson

Davis recounts that her father spoke to her only once about why he ran for president. "I really believe I can make this world a safer, more peaceful place," she remembers him telling her on the night of his inauguration in 1981. The key word there is "world." Reagan wasn't just focusing on the US but on its role in the international community. "I've thought about that night a lot lately, as America becomes more isolated, as we back away from allies and tensions grow," writes Davis. She adds that her father "believed our democracy was a 'grand experiment' and as such, it should be treated carefully." (Read the full essay.)