Reagan's Daughter Thinks Trump Needs a History Lesson

When President Trump addressed Congress this week, he cited President Reagan's phrase "peace through strength." In a New York Times essay, Reagan daughter Patti Davis clocked the moment and suggests Trump could use a refresher on her father's political philosophy.
- "My wish is that he would whisper from the grave and remind those in power that America is supposed to be a beacon to guide others, to shine brightly for them, a country that reaches beyond its own borders to help those in need and make this world a little safer, a little stronger."
Davis recounts that her father spoke to her only once about why he ran for president. "I really believe I can make this world a safer, more peaceful place," she remembers him telling her on the night of his inauguration in 1981. The key word there is "world." Reagan wasn't just focusing on the US but on its role in the international community. "I've thought about that night a lot lately, as America becomes more isolated, as we back away from allies and tensions grow," writes Davis. She adds that her father "believed our democracy was a 'grand experiment' and as such, it should be treated carefully." (Read the full essay.)