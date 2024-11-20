In 2019, leading oil and chemical companies joined together to form the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW), vowing to divert more than 15 million tons of plastic from the environment by the end of 2023. Weeks into 2023, the alliance gave up the goal as "too ambitious." Now, documents reveal what critics argue is further evidence of AEPW's greenwashing. An analysis by energy consultants Wood Mackenzie shows five Alliance members—AEPW chair Dow, ExxonMobil, Shell, TotalEnergies and ChevronPhillips—produced 145 million tons of polyethylene and polypropylene over five years, but cleaned up just 130,000 tons of plastic waste—or 0.1% of the plastic they produced, per the Guardian .

According to Greenpeace, the five companies "produce more plastic in two days than the Alliance's projects have cleaned up over the past five years." What's more, the amount of plastic produced is likely an undercount, as other forms of plastic, like polystyrene, were not assessed. "It's hard to imagine a clearer example of greenwashing in this world," says Bill McKibben, a US environmentalist. "They're letting the running tap flood the house while trying to scoop up the water with a teaspoon," says Will McCallum, a co-executive director at Greenpeace UK, adding "the only solution is to cut the amount of plastic produced in the first place."

The AEPW denies the allegations of greenwashing in a statement, saying "the alliance aims to accelerate innovation and channel capital into the development of effective scalable solutions to help end plastic waste and pollution." However, its representatives continue to lobby against plans to curb plastic production in negotiations for a global treaty to end plastic waste, the Guardian reports. In its report, Greenpeace cites documents from a PR company that worked with the AEPW as noting the alliance's goal was to counter the "demonization of plastic" and to "change the conversation away from short-term simplistic bans of plastic." It adds the Alliance has spent more than $10 million on communications consultants since its founding. (More plastic stories.)