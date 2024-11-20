Teen Breaks Brother's Bar Exam Record

A California teen is believed to be the state's youngest person ever to pass its bar exam—and the person whose record she just beat is her own brother. According to the Tulare County District Attorney's Office, Sophia Park was just 17 years, 8 months when she passed the bar on Nov. 8, while her brother, Peter Park, was a slightly more mature 17 years, 11 months when he passed the same two-day exam in 2023, reports KAKE. The New York Times, which calls the state's bar "among the most difficult" in the nation, notes that just over half of the 8,300 or so hopefuls who took it this past July passed it.

Sophia's journey: The Tulare DA's office notes that Sophia started law school at age 13, in 2020, at the same time she was attending middle school in Cypress, California. "Seeing my brother start law school at an early age, it was natural for me to start at a young age," she tells the Times. She graduated high school two years ago by passing state proficiency exams, then graduated from Northwestern California University School of Law earlier this year. As her brother did before her, Sophia "utilized a state bar rule that allows students to apply to law school through the completion of College Level Proficiency Exams," or CLEPs, per the DA's office.