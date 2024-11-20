These Aren't Cheery Days for Target

Target shares are trading down more than 20% on Wednesday on the heels of disappointing quarterly results. While the company managed a slight increase of 0.3% in comparable sales in the third quarter, it was well below the 1.5% analysts were expecting, reports the Wall Street Journal. More:

Target posted net income of $854 million, or $1.85 per share, in the quarter ending Nov. 2, well below the $2.30 analysts sought and down from $971 million in Q3 of last year. Though sales were up slightly year-over-year, to $25.67 billion from $25.4 billion, they too were short of Wall Street expectations. Rivals are on top: Walmart and Costco reported stronger quarterly results, with the AP calling Walmart's Q3 sales, released Tuesday, "stellar." CNN reports Walmart's US comparable sales were up 5.3% last quarter compared with Q3 2023. Quarterly sales at Amazon were up 11%.