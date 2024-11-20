US Vote Sinks Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

The United Nations Security Council's fifth resolution calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza was blocked on Wednesday, with a "nay" vote from the US sinking it. The New York Times reports 14 Security Council members voted in favor of the resolution, which had been in the works for weeks, with only the US against. The US explained its veto came because the resolution did not make the ceasefire contingent on the release of the roughly 100 remaining hostages in Gaza; a third are thought to be dead. The resolution does call for their release, but the language indicates the release would follow the implementation of a ceasefire.