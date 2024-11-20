US Vote Sinks Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

The United Nations Security Council's fifth resolution calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza was blocked on Wednesday, with a "nay" vote from the US sinking it. The New York Times reports 14 Security Council members voted in favor of the resolution, which had been in the works for weeks, with only the US against. The US explained its veto came because the resolution did not make the ceasefire contingent on the release of the roughly 100 remaining hostages in Gaza; a third are thought to be dead. The resolution does call for their release, but the language indicates the release would follow the implementation of a ceasefire.
- From Robert A. Wood, an American ambassador to the UN, per the AP: "We made clear throughout negotiations we could not support an unconditional ceasefire that failed to release the hostages. Hamas would have seen it as a vindication of its cynical strategy to hope and pray the international community forgets about the fate of more than 100 hostages from more than 20 member states who have been held for 410 days."
- From Algerian ambassador Amar Bendjama: "It is a sad day for the Security Council, for the United Nations and for the international community."
The US had vetoed three previous ceasefire resolutions, saying at the time that Israel had a right to defend itself. A US resolution was vetoed by Russia and China in March. The latest resolution had been brought by the 10 elected members on the 15-member council. Unlike those nonpermanent members, the US, Russia, China, Britain, and France have veto power.
