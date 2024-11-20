In Unanimous Decision, Susan Smith Denied Parole

A parole board decided unanimously Wednesday that Susan Smith should remain in prison, despite her plea that God has forgiven her for killing her two young sons 30 years ago by rolling her car into a South Carolina lake while they were strapped in their car seats. It was the first parole hearing for Smith, 53, who is serving a life sentence after a jury convicted her of murder but decided to spare her of the death penalty. Under state law at the time, she is eligible for a parole hearing every two years now that she has spent 30 years behind bars, reports the AP. More: