The Big Grab for Metals Hiding in Our E-Waste

In the shift to renewable energy, recycled copper is gold—and mining companies are therefore interested in our old electronics. "In the next 25 years we will consume more copper than humanity has consumed until now," Kunal Sinha, the global head of recycling at Glencore, the world's biggest commodities trading company, tells the Wall Street Journal. "That's the scale of the challenge." And to meet this demand, Glencore is one of the top players investing big in extracting copper, which the story describes as "infinitely recyclable," from our old junk. Details: