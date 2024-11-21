Putin Gives North Korea More Than 70 Animals

North Korea has sent thousands of troops and millions of artillery shells to Russia and received a menagerie in return. Vladimir Putin has sent more than 70 animals to Pyongyang in what the Telegraph describes as a "symbol of friendship" between the Russian leader and Kim Jong Un. Officials say the shipment of animals to a zoo in the North Korean capital includes an African lion, two bears, two yaks, 25 pheasants, 40 mandarin ducks, and five white cockatoos, the AP reports. The animals were brought to North Korea on a Russian government plane Wednesday, accompanied by experts from the Moscow Zoo.

The transfer was overseen by Alexander Kozlov, Russia's natural resources minister, reports Reuters. "Historically, animals always have played a special role in relations between states," Kozlov said. "They have been given as a sign of support, kindness, and care." The Telegraph notes that Pyongyang's Central Zoo doesn't have a great reputation for animal welfare—its residents include a chimpanzee known for her pack-a-day cigarette habit. Kozlov dismissed concerns that the animals would fare poorly at the zoo, saying, "I am sure that the animals and birds will not get sick and will quickly get used to the new place."