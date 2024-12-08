With Jeep Prices High and Lots Full, Dealers Aren't Happy

The dealers who sell Stellantis vehicles have been complaining for years about the damage inflicted on their businesses by company policies, going public with their gripes via an open letter this fall to warn about the company's direction. And they've felt ignored. So dealers contending with high prices and inventory were relieved to see CEO Carlos Tavares resign this week, the Detroit Free Press reports. They realize changes won't be instant, but there are several steps the dealers want the next CEO to take quickly. For starters, one said, "We hope for a leader who values collaboration with dealers."