Trump Pledges Fast Pardons of Rioters

President-elect Trump said his supporters convicted of attacking the US Capitol will not have to wait long to be pardoned once he takes office. "I'm going to be acting very quickly. First day," Trump said on NBC's Meet the Press. More than 1,251 people have been convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the Capitol, per NBC News. At least 645 of them have been given some amount of time behind bars. "They've been in there for years," Trump said, "and they're in a filthy, disgusting place that shouldn't even be allowed to be open." He feels differently about the House members who investigated the attack. "Honestly, they should go to jail," the president-elect said. Trump set out a series of priorities in the interview, his most sweeping since his election, and online on Sunday, involving: