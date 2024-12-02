CEO of 4th-Largest Car Maker Resigns

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares is stepping down after nearly four years in the top spot of the automaker, which owns car brands like Jeep, Citroën and Ram, amid an ongoing struggle with slumping sales. The world's fourth-largest carmaker announced that its board accepted Tavares' resignation Sunday, effective immediately. Stellantis noted Sunday that the process of finding a new, permanent CEO is "well under way." In the meantime, the company says a new interim executive committee, led by chairman John Elkann, will be established. More from the AP: