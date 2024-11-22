Hedge Fund Founder Sentenced for Massive Fraud

The founder of Archegos Capital Management, a hedge fund, was sentenced to 18 years in prison this week for securities and market manipulation fraud in a scheme that prosecutors said cost global investment banks billions of dollars. Bill Hwang, 60, was told the length of the prison term in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday after he told Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein that he felt "really terrible for what happened at Archegos," alluding to the fund's demise over three years ago, the AP reports.

Hwang was convicted in July of 10 criminal counts, But he was acquitted of one charge of market manipulation while being convicted of six others. Prosecutors said Hwang lied to banks to get billions of dollars to grow his New York-based investment firm before its portfolio grew dramatically from $10 billion to $160 billion.