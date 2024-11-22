School Bus Driver Allegedly Ordered Kids Off Bus at Wrong Stop

Parents in Colorado say kids were left in cold miles from home
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 22, 2024 4:35 AM CST
"Relief drivers are full-time employees who step in as needed across our 850 square mile district," the district told parents.   (Getty Images/miromiro)

A substitute school bus driver in Colorado messed up so badly that some children are now scared to take the bus even with their regular driver, parents say. The Castle Rock parents say their children told them the driver ordered them off the bus in cold weather miles from their homes and their elementary school on Monday, CBS News reports. Parents say there were "chaotic" scenes, with children running from the bus and scattering. Some of the children ended up getting rides home from strangers. The Douglas County School District says the relief driver has been fired.

  • Children felt "kidnapped." Caitlyn Zavadil, a 10-year-old student at Clear Sky Elementary School, tells 9News that the bus left the school late because the driver wouldn't get going until children were silent. "He finally left, and he was skipping all the kids' stops, and when I say all the kids, I mean all the kids," Caitlyn says. "And we felt like when he was driving and missing our stops, like we were getting kidnapped." She says he ordered everybody to get off the bus at a busy intersection. By then, Caitlin says, it was around 5pm, dark and cold, and "we forgot our jackets on the bus out of stress." A stranger offered Caitlin and her little sister a ride and called their mother. The mother, Ashley Stark, says the woman called to "tell me that she had my children in the car and they were crying and screaming, and bright red and frozen."

  • Driver was "frustrated." Parents say their children told them the driver made threats, used vulgar language, and ordered them off the bus after becoming frustrated. "The bus driver had missed several stops. And when the GPS was telling him to go right he would take a left or it would say go straight he would make a random turn. So he had no idea what he was doing or where he was going," Tony Martin tells KDVR. He says that when his 8-year-old daughter finally got home after getting a ride from a stranger, she "was very hysterical, traumatized."
  • What the district told parents. Rich Cosgrove, the district's chief operations officer, apologized for the "unsettling experience" in an email to parents Wednesday with a different version of events. "Your child's route consists of 12 stops. On the third stop on Monday afternoon, the bus stopped just short of the usual location, leading to some confusion," Cosgrove said. "At that time, the remaining 40 students on the bus all exited, with many getting off at the wrong bus stop." Cosgrove added: "Regrettably, the driver did not follow protocol when this happened" and failed to notify dispatch.

  • Driver apologizes. "I am sorry. I wish I had done better," the driver, Irving Johnson said, per 9News "I should have stopped and shut the bus, and talked to the parents, and gotten in their heads to get the kids back on the bus who had gotten off. And I didn't think to do that, and that was my fault, and that's why I got terminated. That's what they told me."
  • Parents demand answers. The district and the local police department are investigating the driver's actions, CBS News reports. Parents have asked to see video footage from the bus. "Sorry is never good enough, and that's just not going to be the case right now," Martin says. "No matter what way you slice it, this is child endangerment."
