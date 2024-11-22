School Bus Driver Allegedly Ordered Kids Off Bus at Wrong Stop

A substitute school bus driver in Colorado messed up so badly that some children are now scared to take the bus even with their regular driver, parents say. The Castle Rock parents say their children told them the driver ordered them off the bus in cold weather miles from their homes and their elementary school on Monday, CBS News reports. Parents say there were "chaotic" scenes, with children running from the bus and scattering. Some of the children ended up getting rides home from strangers. The Douglas County School District says the relief driver has been fired.

Children felt "kidnapped." Caitlyn Zavadil, a 10-year-old student at Clear Sky Elementary School, tells 9News that the bus left the school late because the driver wouldn't get going until children were silent. "He finally left, and he was skipping all the kids' stops, and when I say all the kids, I mean all the kids," Caitlyn says. "And we felt like when he was driving and missing our stops, like we were getting kidnapped." She says he ordered everybody to get off the bus at a busy intersection. By then, Caitlin says, it was around 5pm, dark and cold, and "we forgot our jackets on the bus out of stress." A stranger offered Caitlin and her little sister a ride and called their mother. The mother, Ashley Stark, says the woman called to "tell me that she had my children in the car and they were crying and screaming, and bright red and frozen."