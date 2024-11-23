Gen Z Puts Highest Estimates on Financial Success, Wealth

Americans overall say they would—or already do—think of themselves as "financially successful" if they're making about $270,000 a year, a new survey shows. In terms of net worth, about $5.4 million would do, Empower found. But in meeting at those figures, the generations were far apart in their estimates: Gen Z's targets are much higher than those of baby boomers. Despite that, the younger group is more confident of achieving those goals, Axios reports, than other groups, with 71% of Gen Z respondents predicting they'll get there. Here's the breakdown of average answers by generation, per CNBC.