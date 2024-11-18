Zoo Asks People to Capture Extremely Deadly Spider

The Sydney funnel-web spider is considered one of the world's deadliest spiders, with the most toxic venom of any of the dozens of funnel-web species in Australia. But instead of advising people to keep their distance, a zoo north of the city has asked the public to capture the spiders—and their babies. This is the spider's breeding season, and the Australian Reptile Park has issued its annual call for the public to collect Sydney funnel-webs that can be milked to produce antivenom, CNN reports. The zoo says capturing spiders and their egg sacs is "quite safe" if done properly.

The zoo has issued a guide to safely collecting egg sacs—and adult spiders, if people feel "confident enough" to collect them. Using a spoon, "gently scoop the egg sac into the container—be cautious of adult spiders in the area/nest." A video shows how it is done.