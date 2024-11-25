Patrick Mahomes Fined $14K for 'Violent Gesture'

Patrick Mahomes has been fined $14,069 after what the NFL is calling a "violent gesture" during last week's game against the Buffalo Bills. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback appeared to pantomime a gun or shooting gesture during the Nov. 17 game, NBC News reports. The fine for unsportsmanlike conduct was recorded on the football league's Gameday Accountability page, which notes, "To protect players from unnecessary risk and preserve competitive balance and game integrity, the NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed on a set of game-related rules violations that may result in accountability measures." As for Mahomes' specific fine, however, the NFL did not comment further.

Mahomes, who has previously been fined $50,000 for yelling at officials during a prior game against the Bills, has not commented publicly. Per the NFL, which notes players may appeal any ruling on a violation, "The fines collected are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support Legends in need and the NFL Foundation to further support the health, safety and wellness of athletes across all levels, including youth football and the communities that support the game." Mahomes' gesture can be seen on social media videos like this one. He was celebrating a touchdown pass at the time, CBS Sports reports, but the Chiefs ultimately lost the game. (More Patrick Mahomes stories.)