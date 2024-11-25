Musk Muses About Buying MSNBC

With Comcast spinning off some of its media properties, including MSNBC, could Elon Musk end up buying the network, which is often described as left-leaning? On Friday, Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a reference to the possibility of an impending sale and, addressing Musk, said that he had "the funniest idea ever!!!" Musk responded, per Gizmodo, with "How much does it cost?" Trump Jr. replied, "I mean it can't be much. Look at the ratings." Enter Joe Rogan: The podcaster then chimed in, "If you buy MSNBC, I would like Rachael Maddow's job. I will wear the same outfit and glasses, and I will tell the same lies."