Musk Muses About Buying MSNBC

With Comcast spinning off some of its media properties, including MSNBC, could Elon Musk end up buying the network, which is often described as left-leaning? On Friday, Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a reference to the possibility of an impending sale and, addressing Musk, said that he had "the funniest idea ever!!!" Musk responded, per Gizmodo, with "How much does it cost?" Trump Jr. replied, "I mean it can't be much. Look at the ratings." Enter Joe Rogan: The podcaster then chimed in, "If you buy MSNBC, I would like Rachael Maddow's job. I will wear the same outfit and glasses, and I will tell the same lies."
Commenting on the whole exchange later, Musk said that this hypothetical scenario would be "ironic" and "the most entertaining outcome." In another post, per Fox News, he said, "MSNBC is going up for sale. Should I buy it? I would like to fire Rachel Maddow (for fun) and then turn it into a channel that reports the top stories from X each day. Citizen reporting on cable news!" The Hill points out Musk had the same question—"how much is it"—back in 2017 when responding to a Twitter user who suggested he purchase the social network (which he indeed purchased, years later, and renamed X).