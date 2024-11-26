Gorilla Fatally Struck by Zoo Door

A young gorilla was killed in a tragic accident involving a hydraulic door at a Canadian zoo earlier this month. The 2-year-old western lowland gorilla, named Eyare, was in the back-of-house spaces at the Calgary Zoo where animals move around when they aren't on exhibit; they often receive training or medical care there, a zoo director tells the Calgary Herald. On the morning of Nov. 12, a zoo staffer was trying to separate the 30-pound gorilla from others in order to do a vaccination training, the New York Times reports. "A team member intended to activate a door that they were looking at, but accidentally used the control lever for a different door," the director says. "And as that door was closing, Eyare was passing through, and she was struck by it."