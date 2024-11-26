Gorilla Fatally Struck by Zoo Door

A young gorilla was killed in a tragic accident involving a hydraulic door at a Canadian zoo earlier this month. The 2-year-old western lowland gorilla, named Eyare, was in the back-of-house spaces at the Calgary Zoo where animals move around when they aren't on exhibit; they often receive training or medical care there, a zoo director tells the Calgary Herald. On the morning of Nov. 12, a zoo staffer was trying to separate the 30-pound gorilla from others in order to do a vaccination training, the New York Times reports. "A team member intended to activate a door that they were looking at, but accidentally used the control lever for a different door," the director says. "And as that door was closing, Eyare was passing through, and she was struck by it."
The gorilla received traumatic head injuries, and while lifesaving measures were attempted, the animal was pronounced dead shortly after the accident. The staffer involved was not new, and was "devastated" by the incident, the director says. They were removed from the workplace and will undergo additional training before returning to work, and the director says the zoo will also make it easier to identify which levers control which doors. A number of other animals have died at the zoo in recent years, including two others who were killed by hydraulic doors, and some activists say such doors are unsafe and should be phased out.