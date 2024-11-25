Menendez Brothers Won't Be Released This Year

Erik and Lyle Menendez won't be getting out of prison until 2025 at the earliest. At a preliminary hearing Monday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic pushed back a resentencing hearing from Dec. 11 to Jan. 30, saying he needed time to review 17 boxes of evidence, People reports. Jesic said he also needs to give the new district attorney time to review the brothers' case. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón called for resentencing last month, but he has been voted out of office and will be replaced by Nathan Hochman next week, reports CNN.