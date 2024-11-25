Menendez Brothers Won't Be Released This Year

Erik and Lyle Menendez won't be getting out of prison until 2025 at the earliest. At a preliminary hearing Monday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic pushed back a resentencing hearing from Dec. 11 to Jan. 30, saying he needed time to review 17 boxes of evidence, People reports. Jesic said he also needs to give the new district attorney time to review the brothers' case. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón called for resentencing last month, but he has been voted out of office and will be replaced by Nathan Hochman next week, reports CNN.
Gascón called for the brothers to be resentenced to 50 years to life. Since they were under 26 years old when they killed their parents in 1989 and have already served more than 30 years in prison, they would be immediately eligible for parole, USA Today reports.
- The new DA. Hochman plans to review trial transcripts and prison files before making a recommendation, USA Today reports. "This is the same type of rigorous analysis I have done throughout my 34-year career in criminal justice as a prosecutor and defense counsel, and the same type of thorough review that I will give to all cases regardless of media attention," he said Monday. Hochman, a Republican turned independent, has expressed concerns that Gascón's support for the brothers may have been politically motivated.
- Clemency is also on hold. Gascón said he strongly supported a clemency petition the brothers submitted to California Gov. Gavin Newsom last month separately from the resentencing effort. Last week, Newsom said he won't make a decision until Hochman has reviewed the case.
- They were not seen in court. Erik, 53, and Lyle, 56, are currently serving sentences of life without parole. Monday's status hearing would have been the first time they had been seen in court in 28 years, but there was a problem with the video link from their San Diego-area prison, USA Today reports.
- Relatives call for release. Last month, relatives called for the release of the brothers, cited the sexual abuse they said they had suffered. The judge allowed two of the brothers' aunts to speak on Monday, one from each side of the family. "No child should have to endure what Erik and Lyle did," said, Joan VanderMolen, sister of mother Kitty Menendez. "No children should have to live in fear day by day that their dad would come and rape them," the 93-year-old said, per CNN.
- Evidence of abuse. The AP reports that the 17 boxes of evidence Jesic is reviewing includes evidence of abuse from a habeas corpus petition filed last year. Erik Menendez detailed the sexual abuse in a 1988 letter to his uncle. Former Menudo member Roy Rossello recently said he had been drugged and raped by father Jose Menendez in the 1980s.
(More Menendez brothers
stories.)