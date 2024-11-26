NATO Official Warns of 'Wartime Scenario' for Economies

"While it may be the military who wins battles, it's the economies that win wars," a top NATO official said Monday, urging businesses to prepare for a "wartime scenario." Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer, chair of the alliance's military committee, told the European Policy Center think tank Monday that if we "can make sure that all crucial services and goods can be delivered no matter what, then that is a key part of our deterrence," Reuters reports. Bauer said businesses need to become less vulnerable to threats from countries like Russia and China to cut off essential supplies.

In similar remarks at the Berlin Security Conference last week, Bauer noted that NATO allies "represent 50% of the world's economic power," but "businesses need to be prepared for a wartime scenario and adjust their production and distribution lines accordingly." "Europe has seen that with energy supply. We thought we had a deal with Gazprom," he said, "but we actually had a deal with Putin. Same goes for Chinese-owned infrastructure and goods: we actually have a deal with Xi." He noted that "60% of all rare earth materials are produced in China," and "90% of the chemical ingredients for sedatives, antibiotics, anti-inflammatories, and low blood pressure medicines come from China."

Bauer added: "We are naive if we think the Communist Party will never use that power. Business leaders in Europe and America need to realize that the commercial decisions they make have strategic consequences for the security of their nation." (Nordic countries, including new NATO members Sweden and Finland, have given citizens advice on preparing for war.)