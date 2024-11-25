Disappointment in Search for Amelia Earhart's Plane

Sonar image thought to have revealed crash site turns out to be rock formation
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 25, 2024 5:29 PM CST
This photo combo provided by Deep Sea Vision shows a sonar image that was initially thought to be Amelia Earhart’s Lockheed 10-E Electra.   (Deep Sea Vision via AP)

Earlier this year, the CEO of ocean exploration company Deep Sea Vision was convinced that he had found Amelia Earhart's plane. But after closer inspection, the aviation pioneer's 1937 disappearance remains a mystery. The company says an expedition that deployed an underwater drone determined that a sonar image that appeared be an aircraft was a "natural rock formation" on the seabed, NBC News reports. The formation is more than 16,000 feet deep. It's within 100 miles of Howland Island in the Pacific Ocean, Earhart's destination on her final flight.

  • "Talk about the cruelest formation ever created by nature," CEO Tony Romeo, a former US Air Force intelligence officer, tells CNN. "It's almost like somebody did set those rocks out in this nice little pattern of her plane, just to mess with somebody out there looking for her."

  • The company released an image of the rock formation in an Instagram post earlier this month, saying, "After 11 months the waiting has finally ended"—and the target was not Earhart's Lockheed 10-E Electra.
  • Romeo tells CNN there was a "somber moment" when the team discovered it wasn't Earhart's plane—and then "we got right back to work on searching some new areas that we wanted to search." He says the search will go on, though the company might not be able to return to the area until 2026 because of other commitments. "In some ways, I'm even more excited now about it, right? It was like the plot thickens, and the riddle is still unsolved," he says. "I hope this inspires other people to maybe go look for her or at least learn about her and her story."
  • In another Instagram post, the company joked about the disappointment with a T-shirt showing the formation and the slogan "We Find Rocks." "Deep Sea Vision is now heading to American Samoa for a sea floor mineral project," the company said. "Get our shirt (and some humor) as we look for actual rocks this time!"
