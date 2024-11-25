Disappointment in Search for Amelia Earhart's Plane

Earlier this year, the CEO of ocean exploration company Deep Sea Vision was convinced that he had found Amelia Earhart's plane. But after closer inspection, the aviation pioneer's 1937 disappearance remains a mystery. The company says an expedition that deployed an underwater drone determined that a sonar image that appeared be an aircraft was a "natural rock formation" on the seabed, NBC News reports. The formation is more than 16,000 feet deep. It's within 100 miles of Howland Island in the Pacific Ocean, Earhart's destination on her final flight.

"Talk about the cruelest formation ever created by nature," CEO Tony Romeo, a former US Air Force intelligence officer, tells CNN. "It's almost like somebody did set those rocks out in this nice little pattern of her plane, just to mess with somebody out there looking for her."