Alabama Man Accused of Killing 11, Wounding 29

An Alabama man is accused of killing 11 people and wounding 29 others in five separate incidents over two months, including two quadruple murders, law enforcement officials say. Damien McDaniel, 22, has been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with the July 13 mass shooting outside a nightclub in Birmingham that left four people dead and 10 others wounded, officer Truman Fitzgerald announced Tuesday. McDaniel was charged last month in connection with the Sept. 21 mass shooting outside of a different nightclub, where four people were fatally shot and 17 others injured, the AP reports. McDaniel is also accused of three separate fatal shootings that took place on three separate days in August and September.

Another man, Hatarius Woods, 27, was also charged with capital murder in connection with the July mass shooting. "These individuals started back in July, and they did not stop from September," said Fitzgerald. "We often say on these crime scenes that we have a few select criminals that add to this crime and give Birmingham a bad name." Woods and McDaniel are allegedly responsible for approximately 30% of all homicides that took place in the city between July and September. Fitzgerald said on Tuesday that there were "multiple shooters" in the September mass shooting and that the investigation is ongoing.

"Birmingham is most definitely a safer place with these individuals behind bars," Fitzgerald said, per AL.com. Before his arrest. McDaniel was interviewed in a YouTube documentary about violence in the city. Asked if would have empathy for the mother of somebody who was murdered, McDaniel said, "Why show them compassion when they ain't gonna show your folks compassion?" (More mass shootings stories.)