It's a Big First for Pugs at National Dog Show

For the first time on record, a pug has won Best in Show at the National Dog Show. Vito took home the top prize Thursday at the annual event hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, beating out nearly 2,000 dogs representing more than 200 breeds, NPR reports. He's the first pug to win since at least 2002, when the show (which is in its 92nd year, NBC News reports) started being televised. At just 2 and a half years old, Vito is already very impressive, having racked up 25 best-in-shows at various dog events; he's ranked the top pug in all show systems and the No. 2. toy dog in the country.