During Group Swim, Witness Spots Shark Carrying a Body

A weekend swim off California's central coast has turned into a grim search for a missing woman after witnesses reported seeing a shark with a human body in its mouth. Authorities say a 55-year-old swimmer vanished around midday Sunday near Lovers Point in Pacific Grove, a popular Monterey County beach, after entering the water with 17 members of a swim club, per NBC News and CBS News . Everyone else made it back to shore, but she did not, according to a joint statement from the cities of Pacific Grove and Monterey and the US Coast Guard.

A driver stopped at a nearby intersection reported seeing a shark emerge from the water holding what looked like a human body, then disappear beneath the surface, Coast Guard rep Christopher Sappey told NBC, stressing that a shark attack has not yet been confirmed. Pacific Grove Police Commander Brian Anderson said the swimmers were called to shore after a witness noticed a "large splash" about 100 yards off the beach, per People. It was then that the woman was missed.

Air and boat crews searched through Sunday evening without finding the woman and were set to resume Monday. Meanwhile, officials have closed Lovers Point, as well as McAbee and San Carlos beaches in Monterey, through Tuesday. Lovers Point is known for open-water swimming and boating. A swimmer survived a great white shark encounter there in 2022, NBC reports.