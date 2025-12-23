James Cameron: Amy Poehler's 2013 Golden Globes Joke 'Went Too Far'

James Cameron is still not laughing about one of the Golden Globes' sharper punchlines ... from 2013. Variety pulls out this tidbit from a recent interview with the New York Times , in which the Titanic and Avatar director called Amy Poehler's Globes joke about his brief marriage to Kathryn Bigelow an "ignorant dig" that crossed a line. Hosting with Tina Fey that year, Poehler introduced Bigelow—nominated for directing Zero Dark Thirty—by cracking, "When it comes to torture, I trust the lady who spent three years married to James Cameron," a line that drew gasps in the room.

Cameron said the ceremony should be "a celebration of cinema and filmmakers, not a roast," adding that while he's "pretty thick-skinned" and fine being targeted by "a good-natured joke," this one "went too far." He added, "The fact that people found it funny shows exactly what they think of me, even though they have no idea who I am or how I work."

He also pushed back on the long-running narrative of rivalry with Bigelow, who beat him at the 2010 Oscars when The Hurt Locker won best picture and she took best director over his Avatar. Cameron said he was "the first one on my feet applauding" and that both he and Bigelow found the media storyline around their past relationship "pretty funny" but ultimately distracting from her work. The two were married from 1989 to 1991 and collaborated on projects including Point Break and Strange Days. They stayed friendly after divorcing, and Cameron says they still advise one another on their projects, Us reports.