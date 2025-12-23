New Epstein Files Document Trump Flights With Him

Another batch of Jeffrey Epstein documents has been released by the Justice Department, and President Trump's name comes up more often than in the first two. As the BBC reports, one document is a January 2020 email that references Trump's travels with Epstein in the 1990s. The names of the sender and recipient are redacted, but the bottom of the email references the assistant US attorney, Southern District of New York.

While the president likely won't be happy with his name coming up in relation to Epstein, the email doesn't suggest any wrongdoing. Trump has said he was a friend of Epstein's for years before a falling out in the early 2000s. Trump has long said he was unaware of Epstein's criminal behavior and claims he expelled him from Mar-a-Lago for being a "creep," per the Washington Post. The newly released records also show that in 2021, prosecutors subpoenaed Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort for employment documents as part of the sex-trafficking case against Maxwell. The files include multiple FBI tips about Trump's social overlap with Epstein in the early 2000s, though they do not indicate whether those tips were pursued or substantiated.

The politics of what's been disclosed—and what hasn't—are already contentious. The first wave of documents featured multiple photos of Bill Clinton with Epstein, prompting Clinton spokesman Angel Urena to accuse the Justice Department of protecting someone else and to demand full disclosure of Clinton-related material. Trump, speaking Monday at Mar-a-Lago while promoting a new class of Navy battleship named after him, said he dislikes the release of photos of Clinton and others who "innocently met" Epstein, and complained that questions about Epstein were overshadowing what he called Republican "success."