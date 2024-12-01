Cops: Alleged Wife Murderer Tried to Kill Detective, Too

A dentist accused of fatally poisoning his wife in Colorado is now also accused of planning to murder the detective who investigated him, reports People . The bizarre development comes in the case of James Craig, 46, who allegedly put lethal doses of cyanide and another poison in the daily protein shakes of his wife, Angela Craig, last year. Authorities say that while being held in the Arapahoe County Jail, Craig asked another inmate to murder the Aurora detective, per the Washington Post . The inmate rejected the request. Craig now faces new charges of solicitation to commit first-degree murder as well as solicitation to commit first-degree perjury, reports 9News .

The murder trial in his wife's death was supposed to start last week, but it has been delayed amid the new developments because his attorney withdrew from the case, per CBS News. The attorney cited a clause allowing him to do so if he believes his client is acting in a "criminal or fraudulent" way and "insists upon taking action that the lawyer considers repugnant." Authorities also say Craig has been attempting from behind bars to have others tamper with evidence or to plant fake evidence. Prosecutors say he killed his wife of 23 years because he wanted to start a new life with another woman. (More dentist stories.)