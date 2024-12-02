Deep-Fried Turkey Got a Little Crispy

A $3 million home went up in flames in Connecticut, and authorities blame it on an attempt to deep-fry a Thanksgiving turkey in a garage, reports CT Insider . The blaze started on Thanksgiving Day in Weston, reports News12 . "There was a party going on at the house," says John Pokorny, chief of the volunteer fire department there. "When we arrived, the garage and the room above the garage were completely involved."

The fire quickly spread to the adjoining residence of at least 10,000 square feet, where about 25 people were gathered for the holiday. All got out safely, but the home was destroyed. One key to safety when deep-frying a turkey: Do it outside, notes the National Turkey Foundation. And a word to the wise from the Weston fire chief: "You just have to be really careful because it can all go bad really quickly." (More Connecticut stories.)