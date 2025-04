Some Democrats are calling foul on President Trump's abrupt tariff pause, which caused stock prices to soar—days after the announcement of the tariffs led to the worst market plunge in years. Sen. Adam Schiff of California called on Congress to investigate whether the president engaged in market manipulation or insider trading, noting, "Family meme coins and all the rest of it are not beyond insider trading or enriching themselves. I hope to find out soon." Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia also told Time something seemed shady: "When my own barber asks me whether Donald Trump is selling short or doing this to try to make money for himself, it shows that a lot of people are pretty suspicious about what's going on."