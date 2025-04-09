Kari Lake in Line for a Move

That Voice of America job didn't work out for Kari Lake, possibly because it ran into Elon Musk, but President Trump apparently has something else in mind for her. The Washington Post reports that the Trump loyalist who lost statewide elections in Arizona in 2022 and 2024 will be assigned next to the State Department, where she can finish the job of putting Voice of America out of business. At the moment, Lake is a senior adviser to the VOA's parent, the US Agency for Global Media, though Trump originally announced she'd become director .

But that was when VOA was still a going concern. Lake had said privately she planned to turn VOA's US-supported news content into a "weapon" and use it to fight an "information war." Publicly, she posted on X when her appointment was announced that "The VOA will excel in its mission: chronicling America's achievements worldwide," per the Post. That plan hit a wall when Trump shut down seven agencies at once last month, including USAGM. An insider said she'll be assigned at her new home to finish scaling back USAGM and its outlets to the minimum required by law.

"I remain committed to effectuating President Trump's mission to modernize and reform the way we tell America's story around the world while protecting the interest of the American taxpayer," Lake said in a statement to the Post. To do that, she added, she'll be working with the State Department. In February, Lake had expressed opposition to Musk's intention of taking down the Voice of America. "I believe it is worth trying to save," she told the Conservative Political Action Conference.