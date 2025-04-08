US Sees Sharp Decline in Foreign Tourists

The US tourism industry expected 2025 to be another good year in terms of foreign travelers. After all, the number of international visitors to the United States jumped in 2024, and some forecasts predicted arrivals from abroad this year would reach pre-COVID levels. But three months into the year, international arrivals are plummeting, per the AP.

The federal government's National Travel and Tourism Office released preliminary figures Tuesday showing visits to the US from overseas fell 11.6% in March compared to the same month last year. The figures did not include arrivals from Canada, which is scheduled to report tourism data later this week, or land crossings from Mexico. But air travel from Mexico dropped 23%.