Now Trump Turns to Making 'Showers Great Again'

President Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order to immediately reverse water conservation standards, with the White House saying in a press release that the order will "end the Obama-Biden war on water pressure and make America's showers great again." The Obama-era standards restricted water flow through showerheads and household appliances; Trump also reversed them during his first presidential term, but President Biden then reversed them right back, the AP reports. Trump argued that the restrictions actually forced people to use more water and energy, and his order instructs Energy Secretary Chris Wright to rescind the "overly complicated federal rule."

"I like to take a nice shower, take care of my beautiful hair," he said when signing the order, but "I have to stand in the shower for 15 minutes until it gets wet. Comes out drip, drip, drip. It's ridiculous. What you do is you end up washing your hands five times longer, so it's the same water. And we're going to open it up so that people can live." The Hill notes Trump promised such a move on day one of his current term. But the Appliance Standards Awareness Project says Biden-era standards reduced utility bills and helped the environment, and the organization's executive director says consumer reviews consistently rate current showerheads highly. The director says no significant changes were made by any major showerhead manufacturers during Trump's first term, and he doubts any will be made this time around either. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)